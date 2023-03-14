275K without power, Richmond Bridge closed due to powerful wind

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The wet weather has passed, but the winds have picked up this afternoon, causing hundreds of thousands of power outages across the Bay Area and massive damage.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

The winds are causing hazardous driving conditions, causing authorities to close highway 92 east of Half Moon Bay due to a fallen tree among others. A big rig was blown over eastbound on the Richmond Bridge, closing all lanes. The truck has been put back on its wheels, but lanes are still closed. Officials are warning residents to stay off the roads and to drive carefully if they need to cross any bridges.

275,000 customers are without power in the Bay Area due to mass power outages. In an update, PG&E explained that the storm is hitting the company’s service area hard.

According to PG&E, the Peninsula has 62,000 customers without power, the East Bay has 89,000 customers and the South Bay has been hit hardest of all with about 115,000 customers impacted.

"Wind can cause all kinds of debris to fly through the air, damage equipment, it brings vegetation down, it can bring down branches of otherwise healthy trees and so that's why we're seeing this very high number of outages at this time," spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian told KCBS Radio.

Sarkissian said they are working to try to restore power and are prepared for the dramatic weather. "Out meteorology team has been tracking this storm and we've been using technology that helps us determine the potential timing, location and number of power outages, so that we can have crews in the right place at the right time," she said.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App

SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram