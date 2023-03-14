Drake vs. Miami basketball picks, predictions: Who wins NCAA Tournament first-round game?

No. 12 seed Drake and No. 5 seed Miami face off on Friday in an NCAA Tournament first-round game .

The game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. MST and can be seen on TBS.

Who will win the game?

Check out these picks and predictions for the contest.

Miami is a 2.5-point favorite in the game , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

Fansided : Miami will cover against Drake

Iain MacMillan writes: "Miami’s weakness, which will cost them at some point this tournament, is their defense. They rank only 208th in the country in defensive efficiency. But their shooting and their 85th ranking in extra scoring chances per game (+2.0) should be enough, in my opinion, to comfortably carry them past Drake in the Round of 64."

FanDuel : Miami 72, Drake 70

Larry Rupp writes: "Miami is an otherwise guard-heavy team led by the likes of Isaiah Wong and Nijel Pack. The two sharpshooters are each sinking over 37.5% of their three-point attempts and should be able to create space against a Drake defense that only forces 12.0 turnovers per game (No. 209 in NCAA). Miami has won five of its last seven games against a Missouri Valley team, so back the Hurricanes."

Sportsbook Wire : Miami 74, Drake 71

It writes: "Miami has compiled an 18-14-0 ATS record so far this year. Drake has compiled a 16-16-1 record against the spread this season."

World Sports Network : Take Drake with the points vs. Miami

Grant Mitchell writes: "It would be nice to have seen Drake against more ranked opponents, especially one with more offensive talent than that of Mississippi State. Regardless, there is also a concern for Miami since it just lost to a 9-23 Seminoles team. This game could be a lot closer than many are predicting. The best pick for #5 Miami vs. #12 Drake would normally be on the Hurricanes to win, but in light of Normier’s injury and DeVries’ opportunity to star, the best bet is on Drake +2.5."

Sports Chat Place : Go with Drake with the points against Miami

Randy Chambers writes: "The Miami Hurricanes have the coach, experience, and guard play to make a deep run in this tournament, but they’ve also had issues with defense and turnovers at times as well. The Drake Bulldogs shoot the ball as well as any team in the country, they play defense, and they take care of the ball. Drake is going to be a tough out for anybody. Give me the free bucket in a game Drake could easily win outright."

