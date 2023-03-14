Open in App
Spokane, WA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga picks, predictions: Who wins NCAA Tournament first-round game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic,

4 days ago

No. 14 seed Grand Canyon and No. 3 seed Gonzaga face off on Friday in an NCAA Tournament first-round game .

The game is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. MST and can be seen on truTV.

Who will win the game?

Check out these picks and predictions for the contest.

Gonzaga is a 15.5-point favorite in the game , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

FanDuel : Gonzaga 85, Grand Canyon 73

Larry Rupp writes: "Grand Canyon enters Friday night 5-1 ATS in its last six games overall and 7-2 ATS in its last nine games as an underdog. Not only that, but the Antelopes are a reliable 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against a WCC opponent. Look for Rayshon Harrison to be the one to keep this game close enough."

World Sports Network : Take Gonzaga to cover against Grand Canyon

Caleb Tallman writes: "The Bulldogs are better at almost everything in this game except at the free throw line and in the rebounding department. But Gonzaga’s offense will be too much for Grand Canyon to stop, and they should cover the spread easily."

NCAA Tournament schedule, TV: March Madness game times, channels, announcers, how to watch

Sportsbook Wire : Gonzaga 83, Grand Canyon 68

It writes: "Gonzaga has compiled a 14-18-0 ATS record so far this year. Grand Canyon is 14-18-0 ATS this year."

NCAA Tournament odds: 2023 March Madness point spreads, money lines, over/unders for games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P04Ic_0lIxQqYl00

Sports Chat Place : Go with Gonzaga to cover against Grand Canyon

It writes: "I’m going to stay with Gonzaga. The Bulldogs have won nine straight games and they’re playing very well right now. Gonzaga has logged 77 or more points in each of those nine games, and they’ve got 97 or more points in four of their last seven. As for Grand Canyon, they’re sitting on a six-game win streak and had a great conference tournament run. The Antelopes ave scored 71 or more points in all six of those outings, so they may be able to keep pace here for a while. Ultimately I think Gonzaga pulls away and covers, though."

March Madness odds: Houston, Kansas, Alabama, Purdue 2023 men's NCAA Tournament favorites

Dimers : Gonzaga 84, Grand Canyon 70

It writes: "Dimers.com's predicted final score for Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga at Ball Arena on Friday has Gonzaga winning 84-70."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga picks, predictions: Who wins NCAA Tournament first-round game?

