Open in App
New Jersey State
See more from this location?
KYW News Radio

New directive requires DNA evidence from sexual assaults to be preserved for 20 years in NJ

By Mike Dougherty,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XBGCx_0lIxQAvb00

NEW JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) — New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin is changing the way the state handles sexual assault investigations.

Under a new directive from Platkin, effective immediately, DNA evidence from sexual assaults will now be preserved for 20 years in the state. Previously, evidence was held for five years.

“Twenty years reflects, frankly, current best practices,” Platkin said. “We have no statute of limitations on sexual assault in New Jersey, and that’s for good reason.”

Platkin says sexual assault is one of the most traumatic experiences a person can have, and because each person handles and processes it differently, the state must keep the prosecution window open for victims who need time to come forward.

“Every survivor suffers unimaginable trauma, and that trauma can be exacerbated if law enforcement doesn’t take a trauma informed approach to that work.”

His directive also prohibits police from declining to collect evidence in cases where they believe the sexual encounter was consensual, or if there is no known suspect.

“Those reasons no longer apply, so we are not going to allow them.”

He said they’ll continue to use the most advanced tools they can to make these cases wherever victims and survivors are willing to come forward.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
AC Expressway expected to begin transition to cashless toll collection late this year
Atlantic City, NJ1 day ago
New Jersey announces North to Shore, a new multi-city music and arts summer festival
Newark, NJ6 days ago
Greater Philadelphia area could see traces of snow, but high winds are the biggest threat
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Advocates pushing for more access to maternal, infant health care in Pa.
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
Sen. Casey, US energy secretary visit Frankford High clean energy program
Philadelphia, PA22 hours ago
Villanova women’s basketball team enters NCAA
Radnor Township, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy