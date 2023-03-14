OFTEN referred to as the Queen of Dancehall, Spice has spent years cultivating her international music career.

The GRAMMY Award-nominated star is the mother of two children, soon to be three.

Spice aka the Queen of Dancehall has two kids with another child on the way Credit: Getty

How many children does Spice 'Queen of Dancehall' have?

From her past relationship with ex-fiancé Nicholas Lall, Grace Hamilton aka Spice has two children.

In 2007, the pair welcomed their first child, a son named Nicholas Jr.

In 2011, the couple expanded their family with the birth of their daughter Nicholatoy.

On March 14, 2023, Spice announced she was expecting her third child.

As she made the reveal via Instagram, fans speculated the baby might be a boy because of the blue decorations captured in the image set.

When was Spice engaged?

In 2009, Spice and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Lall became engaged after dating for three years.

Two kids and years of engagement later, the former couple decided to part ways.

In 2020, Spice entered a relationship with Atlanta-based choreographer Justin Budd.

By August 2022, it was revealed Spice and Justin hit splitsville.

According to the singer, her ex was "too controlling" over her public image.

The couple's time together was chronicled in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 10.

While appearing on the reality show, Spice and Justin had disagreements about the former's stage performances and wardrobe.

Grace Hamilton aka Spice has two older kids from a past relationship Credit: Getty

What is Spice's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Spice's riches are estimated to be $5million.

The Queen of Dancehall is known for her hits Romping Shop, So Mi Like It, and Conjugal Visit.

On August 6, 2021, her debut studio album 10 was made available everywhere.

Throughout her career, Spice has collaborated with Missy Elliott, Sean Paul, Busta Rhymes, and many other artists.