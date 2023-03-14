Mississippi State Standout Tolu Smith Adds to Long List of Accolades

The honors just keep piling up for star Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith.

The awards and recognition have continued to pour in for standout Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith over roughly the past week, and deservedly so for the performance he's put on for the Bulldogs heading into the NCAA Tournament.

On Tuesday, Smith added to the list, earning NABC and USBWA All-District First-Team honors.

This is far from the first time this has happened for a Bulldog, with Quinndary Weatherspoon (2018-19), Reggie Perry (2019-20) and (2021-22) also receiving the same type of recognition from the National Basketball Coaches Association (NABC) and United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).

This comes on the heels of the Bay St. Louis, Mississippi native being named a consensus All-SEC First-Team pick and winning the Bailey Howell Trophy, awarded to the best college basketball player in the state of Mississippi annually.

It's been an outstanding season for Smith as he has scored no less than 10 points in the past 17 contests with 10 double doubles and five 20-10 showings. Over that same time span, he averages 17.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

Expect Smith to continue to make an impact on college basketball's highest stage as the Bulldogs face the Pittsburgh Panthers at 8:10 p.m. in a play-in contest as the NCAA Tournament gets underway in Dayton, Ohio.