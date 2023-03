An Electra man died in a motorcycle accident Sunday morning in rural Wichita County.

The Department of Public Safety said Jeffrey Lee Godwin, 32, was traveling south on FM 2650 when his Harley-Davidson failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the road into a ditch and crashed into some trees. Godwin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened about 8:10 a.m. just north of FM 1954.