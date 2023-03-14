Open in App
Grapevine, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine signals plans for $17M in renovations this spring

By Jenny Rudolph,

4 days ago

Great Wolf Lodge appears to be planning some major renovations and additions to its Grapevine resort and indoor water park.

The company filed notice with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation on $17 million in construction that would begin in May and take 14 months to complete.

The scope of work listed in the notice includes a public area renovation of the existing resort’s family entertainment, food and beverage areas, as well as upgrades to the second floor, the addition of a grand staircase, relocation of an existing arcade, expansion of a restaurant and introduction of an outdoor bar.

The renovations would cover 57,200 square feet, according to the state notice.

A spokesperson for Great Wolf Lodge was mum on details, saying it was too soon to discuss plans that are still being explored.

“While we are excited about the possibilities of bringing some new experiences to families visiting Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine, we are still in the planning stage and it would be premature to comment on what any potential renovations could entail,” the spokesperson said.

Great Wolf Resorts opened its first location in Wisconsin in 1997. After a decade of success, the Chicago-based company opened its Grapevine resort in 2007.

Another water park is also on its way to Grapevine , just four miles away from Great Wolf Lodge.

In October, the Grapevine City Council approved rezoning for a Stand Rock Hospitality water park and resort just north of Grapevine Mills Mall. The 661-room project will feature a 2-acre outdoor water park and 95,000-square-foot indoor water park along State Highway 121.

