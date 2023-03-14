Open in App
Charlotte, NC
AllPanthers

BREAKING: Panthers to Sign Veteran QB Andy Dalton

By Schuyler Callihan,

4 days ago

Carolina gets its bridge.

The Carolina Panthers get their bridge to the future by signing veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to a two-year, $10 million deal ($8 million fully guaranteed), according to Adam Schefter of ESPN . The two sides have agreed to terms and will become official when the new league year opens on Wednesday.

Dalton started 14 games this past season for the New Orleans Saints, tossing for 2,871 yards, 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while completing 66.7% of his passes.

Dalton has 12 years of NFL experience which will be very beneficial to whomever the Panthers select with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. For his career, Dalton has thrown for 38,150 yards, 244 touchdowns, 144 interceptions, and owns a completion percentage of 62.5%. Dalton is a three-time Pro Bowler that has logged 162 starts since 2011, compiling an 83-77-2 record.

On the first day of the NFL's legal tampering window, the Panthers lost QB Sam Darnold, who signed a one-year deal to head out west and play for the San Francisco 49ers.

