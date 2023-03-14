Avondale approves use of opioid settlement funds

The Avondale City Council approved the use of the One Arizona Distribution of Opioid Settlement Funds for the education and prevention of the use and misuse of opioids in the community.

The settlement fund was established to provide financial assistance for communities affected by the opioid crisis.

Funding became available in a 2021 national opioid settlement, which resolved all opioid litigation from states and local subdivisions against pharmaceutical distributors.

This marks the first time these funds have been used for education and prevention initiatives in Avondale. The cityhas already received three separate payments totaling $161,290.

This funding is part of a larger effort to reduce opioid-related problems in communities.

In 2022 there were 3,257 reported cases of non-fatal opioid drug overdoses in the state, and 1,773 fatal reports in 2022 according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Of those, 151 non-fatal cases were reported in Avondale, with 14 fatalities.

“The opioid epidemic is a major public health issue facing our country today,” said Avondale Public Safety Chief Dale Nannenga. “We are taking a proactive approach to tackling this issue in our own backyard.”

The funds will be used to support existing programs, as well as create new initiatives aimed at reducing opioid misuse and abuse in Avondale. Strategies for the funds' use include public awareness campaigns, educational programs, and resources for those affected by opioid addiction.

As part of efforts already ongoing to address the opioid crises, Avondale officials announced the launch of a voluntary naloxone training program for its staff members, beginning this month.

Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose and is approved as a life-saving measure. Sworn Avondale Police personnel currently received training in the proper use of administering naloxone.

The city is now expanding its training to nonsworn staff members so that they can carry naloxone with them when responding to opioid-related emergencies.

The training starts with city departments that interact most with the community who may have the opportunity to come upon someone experiencing an overdose. Neighborhood and Family Services, Parks and Recreation, and Public Works are the first departments to be trained.

“We are committed to ensuring our staff members have the resources they need to respond quickly and effectively in any situation,” said Nannenga. “By providing this training, we are taking an important step towards protecting our community and saving lives.”