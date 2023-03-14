Open in App
Daily Independent

AP source: Cowboys acquire CB Gilmore in trade with Colts

4 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys acquired cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the Indianapolis Colts for a fifth-round draft pick, a person with knowledge of the trade said Tuesday.

The addition of the five-time Pro Bowler came on the same day Dallas re-signed safety Donovan Wilson as the Cowboys try to further bolster a defense that carried the club at times during a second consecutive playoff season in 2022.

The Cowboys will give up a compensatory fifth-round pick in this year's draft, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn't been announced.

It will be the third team in three seasons for Gilmore, the 2019 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year when he was with New England.

The 32-year-old Gilmore played 16 games for the Colts last season, finishing with two interceptions and 11 pass breakups as a four-year Pro Bowl run ended.

The second of Gilmore's two All-Pro seasons was with the Patriots in 2019, when he led the NFL with 20 pass breakups and had six interceptions.

The trade pairs Gilmore with 2021 NFL interceptions leader Trevon Diggs, who had 11 of his 17 career picks that season. Diggs dropped off to three interceptions last year.

The addition of Gilmore could mean the end of Anthony Brown's career in Dallas. Brown's seventh season with the Cowboys ended in Week 13 when he tore an Achilles tendon against the Colts.

DaRon Bland, a 2022 fifth-round pick who had a strong rookie season, is back along with Jourdan Lewis, who was limited to six games last season because of a broken foot.

Gilmore was with four teams in his first 11 seasons, beginning with Buffalo as the 10th overall pick in 2012. He has 29 interceptions in 148 games and won a Super Bowl with the 2018 Patriots.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

