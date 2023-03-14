Open in App
Cowboys Country

NFL World Reacts: Cowboys Stephon Gilmore Trade News

By Harrison Reno,

4 days ago

After trading for veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the Dallas Cowboys caught the attention of many on social media.

The beginning of the legal tampering period was pretty uneventful for the Dallas Cowboys, as they remained focused on re-signing their own players rather than going outside for help.

That was until Tuesday evening when the Cowboys called the Indianapolis Colts in a trade that is bringing Stephon Gilmore to The Star . In the moments after the news of the big trade for Dallas, Trevon Diggs took to Twitter to express his excitement.

Nothing much from Diggs other than the smirking emoji as the Cowboys finally acquired a No. 2 cornerback to line up opposite of him .

Current New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu lent his thoughts on the new corner pairing in Dallas.

"Gilmore/Diggs/Wilson with that D line," Mathieu said. "They’ll catch plenty interceptions next year!"

While Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines said, "Gilly and Diggs about to be lit out there."

The Cowboys now have a five-time NFL Pro-Bowler, all for the cost of a fifth-round pick, to pair with Diggs, a two-time Pro-Bowler in his own right.

Gilmore played in 16 games recording two interceptions, and 11 passes defended last season with the Colts at the age of 32. While Diggs showed strides of improvement from his second season.

No, Diggs didn't enjoy the same interception production he did in 2021; he also didn't allow as many yards. Diggs allowed just 760 yards in coverage, an improvement from the year before when he allowed over 1,000.

