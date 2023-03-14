Lanes, on-ramp on I-70 reopen following crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Emergency crews responded to a crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Highway 63 in Columbia.

The crash was near the on-ramp at exit 128-A. All lanes and the on-ramp reopened around 5:40 p.m.

Boone County Joint Communications posted on its social media that two eastbound lanes at the connector were blocked off.

The Columbia Police Department also said on its social media that it responded to the crash. The Columbia Fire Department was also there.

This story is developing.

