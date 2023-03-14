Open in App
Columbia, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Lanes, on-ramp on I-70 reopen following crash

By Ryan Shiner,

4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Emergency crews responded to a crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Highway 63 in Columbia.

The crash was near the on-ramp at exit 128-A. All lanes and the on-ramp reopened around 5:40 p.m.

Boone County Joint Communications posted on its social media that two eastbound lanes at the connector were blocked off.

The Columbia Police Department also said on its social media that it responded to the crash. The Columbia Fire Department was also there.

This story is developing.

The post Lanes, on-ramp on I-70 reopen following crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

