Drunk driver causes fatal crash in Otero County

OTERO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – An El Paso woman is accused of driving drunk and killing another driver in Otero County. According to a criminal complaint, on Mar. 5. 32-year-old Rebecca Herrera was driving on highway 54 near the New Mexico-Texas state line when she crossed into the other lane and collided with another vehicle.

The vehicles crashed in a head-on collision, and the other driver was killed. Rebecca Herrera is accused of vehicular homicide, aggravated DWI, and reckless driving. The name of the other driver has not yet been released.

