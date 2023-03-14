New surfing attraction coming to Knight’s Action Park

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new water park attraction is coming to Knight’s Action Park this summer.
Co-owner of the park Doug Knight confirmed a wave machine by SurfStream is coming to the waterpark on the south side of Springfield this year. The machine will use two 160-horsepower pumps to create waves for a single guest to ride.
“That’ll generate a flow of 51,000 gallons of water a minute to create the wave,” he said. Knight’s Action Park hosts Labor Day Ducky Derby
The machine will cost the park around $900,000. To use the attraction, riders will need a Splash Kingdom Day pass.
“Everybody’s going to have an interest,” Knight said. “This is a pretty big deal. Shoot, all the cruise ships are putting …fiberglass ones in.”
The attraction will be located next to the wave pool in a corner of the park. Knight estimates the machine will open around 30 days into the season.
“It’s going to create a lot of excitement this summer,” Knight said. “And I think my staff is going to really enjoy it. I have a few surfers that that’ll come out of my staff this summer.”
Ticket prices, open times and other can be found at Knight's Action Park's website .
