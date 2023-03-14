Open in App
Oswego, IL
WGN News

Police: One year later, Oswego man still missing as search continues

By Alonzo Small,

4 days ago

OSWEGO, Ill. — The whereabouts of a man from Oswego remain unknown one year after family members reported him missing, police said Tuesday.

Edward Gardner was last seen in Chicago on the evening of Sunday, March 13, 2022. Family members reported seeing the 22-year-old at this residence in Bolingbrook one day prior, on March 12.

    Edward Gardner (Photo provided by police)
    Edward Gardner (Photo provided by police)
    Edward Gardner (Photo provided by police)
    Edward Gardner (Photo provided by police)

According to Oswego police, Gardner was driving a 2021 white Dodge Charger with Florida license plate No. QMND02. On March 29, 2022, Garnder’s vehicle was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Hammond, Indiana.

“The Charger’s occupants ran from the scene of the crash and based on information obtained
during the investigation, it is not believed that [Gardner] was one of the occupants,” police said.

Despite numerous attempts at tracking Gardner’s movements, police say he has not been seen or heard from him for a year. Authorities described Gardner as 5-foot-11-inches, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information should contact the Oswego Police Department at (630) 551-7300.

