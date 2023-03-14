Open in App
East Providence, RI
See more from this location?
WPRI 12 News

Electric heating blankets, pads recalled due to fire, burn risk

By Allison Shinskey,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dI7nC_0lIx9Xq600

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 350,000 electric heating blankets and pads are being recalled because they can catch fire, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) .

The CPSC said the controller for the Bedsure heating blankets and pads can malfunction.

Bedsure has received 137 reports of the blankets and pads catching fire, burning, melting and overheating. The CPSC said 17 resulted in thermal burn injuries, including one report of second-degree burns.

The blankets and pads were sold in a variety of colors, sizes and styles on Amazon.com. The CPSC said all of the recalled blankets and pads have a white controller attached to them.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled blankets or pads is urged to stop using it and to contact Bedsure for a full refund.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=271OeH_0lIx9Xq600
    (Courtesy: CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tH59t_0lIx9Xq600
    (Courtesy: CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XkCua_0lIx9Xq600
    (Courtesy: CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=051sDR_0lIx9Xq600
    (Courtesy: CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47VMLe_0lIx9Xq600
    (Courtesy: CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LGV5x_0lIx9Xq600
    (Courtesy: CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ShUdc_0lIx9Xq600
    (Courtesy: CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TDjL9_0lIx9Xq600
    (Courtesy: CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1avQ0W_0lIx9Xq600
    (Courtesy: CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KgnDt_0lIx9Xq600
    (Courtesy: CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TyrEq_0lIx9Xq600
    (Courtesy: CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tXgKw_0lIx9Xq600
    (Courtesy: CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UZyVA_0lIx9Xq600
    (Courtesy: CPSC)
More Information: Heating Blanket Recall Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local East Providence, RI newsLocal East Providence, RI
Packaging flaw prompts migraine medication recall
East Providence, RI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fire leaves Cumberland home a total loss
Cumberland, RI1 day ago
Blaze tears through Wareham home
Wareham, MA1 day ago
Cranston K-9s to get new protective vests
Cranston, RI1 day ago
Two people in critical condition after serious crash in Wrentham
Wrentham, MA1 day ago
RI delaying closure of Cranston Street Armory warming station
Providence, RI2 days ago
Cranston couple jumps out window to escape early morning house fire
Cranston, RI3 days ago
Brave Man Saves Wandering Child from Oncoming Traffic in Taunton
Taunton, MA1 day ago
Middletown police continue investigating suspicious death
Middletown, RI2 days ago
Road closed, 1 hospitalized after Warwick crash
Warwick, RI2 days ago
Bus monitor describes moment of impact, aftermath in Fall River school bus crash
Fall River, MA3 days ago
Beloved Providence K-9 passes away
Providence, RI1 day ago
Middletown police release few new details in suspicious death of photographer
Middletown, RI2 days ago
Man arrested for DUI going the wrong-way, causing crash
Worcester, MA2 hours ago
1st statewide delivery service for recreational cannabis by Sweetspot Dispensary
Exeter, RI2 days ago
Bargain hunt: Three cool Providence homes for under $350k
Providence, RI2 days ago
Body discovered in Middletown home leads to large police presence and active investigation
Middletown, RI4 days ago
Suspect caught on camera breaking into VR lounge, stealing headsets
Providence, RI2 days ago
Despite off-duty nurses who stopped to render aid, 82-year-old woman killed in Norfolk County pedestrian crash
Westwood, MA1 day ago
Four gorgeous old homes on the market we love
Westborough, MA4 days ago
One of the Weirdest Yet Ingenious Utensils Known to Mankind Was Invented in Rhode Island
Newport, RI2 days ago
Weather Now: Light Rain Shower Or Sprinkle Tonight; Dry Weekend
Providence, RI2 days ago
Seal found stranded on Nantucket returns to the sea
Nantucket, MA2 days ago
Southern Rhode Island reacts to lack of snowfall in Nor’easter
Newport, RI4 days ago
Police investigate shots-fired incident in Woonsocket
Woonsocket, RI2 days ago
Police ID Pawtucket man killed in Mansfield crash
Pawtucket, RI3 days ago
Multiple overdoses in Plymouth prompt warning from police: ‘It isn’t the 1980′s anymore’
Plymouth, MA3 days ago
Officials tight-lipped amid investigation into Westerly school employee
Westerly, RI3 days ago
Lizzie Borden House in Fall River undergoes significant restoration projects
Fall River, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy