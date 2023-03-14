Electric heating blankets, pads recalled due to fire, burn risk

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 350,000 electric heating blankets and pads are being recalled because they can catch fire, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) .

The CPSC said the controller for the Bedsure heating blankets and pads can malfunction.

Bedsure has received 137 reports of the blankets and pads catching fire, burning, melting and overheating. The CPSC said 17 resulted in thermal burn injuries, including one report of second-degree burns.

The blankets and pads were sold in a variety of colors, sizes and styles on Amazon.com. The CPSC said all of the recalled blankets and pads have a white controller attached to them.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled blankets or pads is urged to stop using it and to contact Bedsure for a full refund.

(Courtesy: CPSC)

