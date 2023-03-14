Open in App
AllLakers

Lakers News: LeBron James Expected to Miss 'Significant Chunk' of Remainder of Regular Season

By Noah Camras,

4 days ago

This is not the news Laker fans want to see.

Lakers superstar LeBron James is expected to miss a "significant chunk" of the rest of the team's regular season games, per Underdog NBA on Twitter. He's still without a real timetable for a return, and the regular season ends in a month.

The Lakers have just 14 games left in the regular season, including Tuesday's must-win game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Their season ends on April 9 against the Utah Jazz, which is less than a month away.

James is recovering from his right foot injury that has already cost him seven games. He hasn't played since Feb. 26, and it sounds like he could be out for another couple weeks.

The Lakers are currently 4-3 over these last seven games without LeBron, and are hanging on in the Western Conference. They would love to have him back for the stretch run, but more importantly, they need him healthy come postseason time.

But also, they need to reach the postseason before they worry about him being healthy, but unfortunately, they can't rush him back from this injury.

The team seems to be playing well in his absence, but they'll have to keep it up if they want to ensure a postseason spot. The team is currently 33-35, sitting as the No. 9 seed in the West.

The Play-In Tournament is scheduled to be held from April 12-15. If the Lakers finish as a No. 7 through No. 10 seed, and are playing in that tournament, they would love to have LeBron healthy and ready to go.

We'll continue to update you on LeBron's status when we learn more, but this is not a promising update for the King.

