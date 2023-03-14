Open in App
Charleston, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Keeping plants safe in cold March weather

By Jordan Cioppa,

4 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flowers are blooming just in time for spring, but cold March temperatures could slow them down.

“This is the time of the year that we always kind of get worried and cross our fingers and wonder exactly what’s going to happen,” said Alexander Kirby, the co-owner of Angel Oak Nursery on Johns Island and West Ashley.

Kirby explained the cold weather can pause or even stop the blooming process on flowers such as the native azalea. While he said most of the plants at the nursery can withstand the cold, Kirby suggests bringing house plants inside this week.

“Make sure you protect all of that new growth that is pushing out and then when it gets sunnier in the afternoon, you’re welcome to take them back out. But make sure you protect them at night especially if we are getting closer to a couple of nights where we might have some frost,” Kirby said.

Kirby suggests watering less over the next few weeks. He also recommends holding off on fertilizing and pruning until Easter.

Meanwhile, Roots and Shoots Owner David Manger said they’re not too concerned about their plants this week, but they are planning to move their citrus trees inside their greenhouse.

“If we’re really going to get a frost, sometimes a lot of the tropical plants, or if you’re trying to do some vegetable gardening and get some early veggies going, you’ll run into trouble if we’re going to get a frost,” Manger said.

He said anyone concerned about their plants should bring them inside or put a blanket over them.

