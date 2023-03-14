South Carolina GOP Lawmakers Suggest Sentencing Women To DEATH For Having Abortions, 21 Co-Sponsors Get On Board

wiki

21 Republican lawmakers in South Carolina have co-sponsored new legislation that would make undergoing an abortion punishable by death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The bill written by Representative Rob Harris , titled the South Carolina Prenatal Equal Protection Act of 2023 , would redefine "person" under state law to include a fertilized egg at the point of conception.

The amendment would give equal protection under the state's homicide laws, making women who terminate their pregnancies past a certain point eligible for the death penalty. Abortion is now legal in South Carolina up to 21 weeks and 6 days.

RadarOnline.com has learned the proposed bill does not provide an exception for rape or incest.

One exception listed in the bill is if the mother "engaged in the proscribed conduct because she was compelled to do so by the threat of imminent death or great bodily injury." Another case that would not be a violation is when "all reasonable alternatives to save the life of the unborn child were attempted or none were available."

"Mistake or unintentional error on the part of a licensed physician or other licensed health care provider or his or her employee or agent or any person acting on behalf of the patient shall not subject the licensed physician or other licensed health care provider or person acting on behalf of the patient to any criminal liability," it also states.

The proposed bill comes after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a groundbreaking June 2022 decision, allowing the states to decide how they would proceed .

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the leaked document exposed not long before the news broke. "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," Justice Alito doubled down. "Its reasoning was exceptionally weak , and the decision has had damaging consequences."

Pro-lifers and pro-choicers have continued to debate since the historic change was put into effect.

Rep. Nancy Mace spoke out about the abortion policy on the House floor last week as SC lawmakers considered pushing forward with the South Carolina Prenatal Equal Protection Act.

Mace declared, "To see this debate go to the dark places , the dark edges, where it has gone on both sides of the aisle , has been deeply disturbing to me as a woman, as a female legislator, as a mom, and as a victim of rape."