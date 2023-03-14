East Brunswick Public Library reopens after asbestos scare

EAST BRUNSWICK – The township library will reopen at 9 a.m. Wednesday after testing confirmed a safe environment at the facility.

The library was closed Feb. 24 after anonymous reports of asbestos found during renovations were given to various state agencies.

An air quality test Feb. 25 by Hillmann Consulting at five different areas of the library showed no asbestos in the air.

Detail Associates conducted a final air quality test Monday. The results were received Tuesday and again confirmed no asbestos in the air in five different locations. The consultants recommended the library reopen.

"We look forward to welcoming the community back to the East Brunswick Public Library and thank you for your patience," a township statement said.

To assuage concerns about the facility's safety, the library contracted with Peak Environmental and Detail Associates March 7 to develop guidance on a reopening plan.

Peak Environmental and Detail Associates visited the library March 9 and recommended regular cleaning of the area being renovated and an additional air quality test.

Servpro conducted a thorough cleaning of the construction area March 11, including vents, bookshelves, vacuuming, air scrubbers and wiping down all surfaces and floors.

The final step was the air quality tests performed by Detail Associates.

