Maryland HB 1224 requires parental notification for mental health services

FREDERICK, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — A bill in the Maryland General Assembly would require the state’s public schools to notify parents when their child is being treated by school health services.

If House Bill 1224 becomes law, school health practitioners or psychologists would have to notify parents when their child is receiving treatment, a diagnosis or any consultation when it comes to their mental health.

“These are children and they’re under 18. We don’t let them decide that they’re going to go drink a beer. We don’t let them decide they’re gonna go get a tattoo,” said Jaime Brennan, whose child attends Frederick County Public Schools.

“If you notice a child is having a mental health crisis and a mental health problem, talk to the parents,” said Brennan.

Frederick County Public Schools said it already has been notifying parents without legislation requiring it to do so.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

“Our goal was always to partner with parents and support their students in whatever way that they need,” said Kimberly Muniz, Supervisor of Mental Health and Psychological Services for FCPS.

Critics of the bill say it could undo a law in place for the past two years. In 2021, Sen. Malcolm Augustine sponsored a bill that let minors as young as 12 seek mental and emotional health care without parental consent.

Members of the Maryland House heard testimony on HB 1224 Wednesday. If the bill passes committee, it will go to the floor for a vote.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.