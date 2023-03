MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need your help finding a missing man from West Memphis, Arkansas.

Police say Keylon Martel Smith, 23, was last seen in the West Memphis area wearing gray pants and a black hoodie.

He was reported missing on Feb. 16, 2022.

If you have any information about Smith’s whereabouts, contact the West Memphis Police Department at 870-732-7555.

