President’s 2024 budget proposes over $65M for Oklahoma City federal courthouse renovations

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The White House announced Tuesday the President’s Budget for Fiscal Year 2024 includes funding for improvements to the federal courthouse in Oklahoma City.

According to the U.S. General Services Administration, the William J. Holloway Jr. U.S. Courthouse would received $65,926,000 to fund repairs and alterations.

Alterations include interior construction, upgrades to the building envelope, plumbing, site work and replacement of windows, HVAC and mechanical systems, and fire and life safety systems.

Find the rest of the President’s budget on the White House website .

