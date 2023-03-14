Proposed Reno stormwater fee has homeowners, schools, airport authority bristling

A proposed City of Reno stormwater ordinance could end up costing businesses and schools millions of dollars annually while forcing some residents to pay double or triple fees.

The city is looking to raise $440 million over the next 20 years to pay for a backlog of stormwater conveyance projects and repairs, and that those fees would help raise the funds.

The ordinance would charge homeowners anywhere between $8 and $23 per month, depending on their property's size. Businesses would be charged on a sliding scale, depending on the amount of hard surfaces — such as parking lots — on the property.

The Washoe County School District and Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority have submitted business impact statements to the city explaining just how hard the fee would hit them. The airport anticipates paying around $1 million a year, while the school district estimates it will pay roughly $575,000.

And residents and business owners in southeast Reno’s Damonte Ranch are worried they will be paying twice for one service.

Damonte Ranch in southeast Reno has its own stormwater system. The privately funded drainage system doesn’t flow into the city’s system, and each month, residents pay $12.50 for stormwater services.

All stormwater originating in Damonte Ranch flows into and are maintained by the district’s stormwater discharge facilities. They then flow into Steamboat Creek and the Truckee River.

Adding a stormwater fee to a community that has already mitigated its stormwater discharge “essentially serves as double taxation,” according to a business impact statement submitted to the city on behalf of Damonte Ranch Drainage District and other southeast Reno development partners.

Now, residents like Joanne Rennie worry they will pay double for services – once to the drainage district, and a second time to the city.

“There just comes this threshold where you say enough is enough,” she said.

Impacts to schools, airports and others

It’s not just homeowners bristling at the proposed fee.

Under the current proposed rates, the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority would bear the largest financial impact of any entity, RTAA CEO Daren Griffin wrote in a business impact statement.

The RTAA oversees the Reno and Stead airports. Combined, the two facilities span 42.6 million square feet of impervious surfaces.

While the proposed ordinance excludes taxiways and runways, it doesn’t exclude other paved surfaces at the airports, like Terminal Loop Road at the Reno Airport.

The RTAA would pay roughly $82,000 per month, or more than $1 million annually in fees, at the end of the three-year rollout. Those fees would ultimately get passed on to airlines and airport tenants, according to the RTAA.

Washoe County School District is another entity facing steep charges.

With 12.4 million square feet of impervious surfaces within the city limits, the district estimates it will pay nearly $50,000 per month after the full rollout of the fee. That roughly $575,00 per year is enough to fund 10 teacher positions, according to Adam Searcy, chief operating officer for Washoe County School District.

Since the school district receives almost all its general fund money from the state, it does not have the ability to generate more revenue to offset the increased costs, Searcy said in a business impact statement .

How the fee would be assessed

The city is dividing single-family residential properties into three tiers. Tier two properties have between 2,401 and 5,000 square feet of impervious surfaces and will pay a starting rate of $13.46 per month. Residential properties that have smaller amounts of those surfaces will pay roughly half of the $13.46 fee, and properties with more than 5,000 square feet will pay nearly twice that.

Multi-family properties and businesses will pay fees based on how many tier-two residential properties they are the equivalent of.

Larger properties – those with impervious surfaces greater than four times the size of an average residential unit – will have their fees phased in over a three-year period. Multi-family residential properties and businesses that provide some type of stormwater measures could receive credits from the city.

Fees will not be assessed on some impervious surfaces, such as railroad tracks, airport runways and taxiways, and highways and roads maintained by the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Set to increase with inflation

As proposed, the fee will increase annually by an amount equal to the increase of the Consumer Price Index, defined by the Bureau of Labor Statistics as “a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services.”

The CPI usually goes up – the last time it went down was in 2009 .

The school district questioned the city’s plan to tie increases in the stormwater fee to the Consumer Price Index. The CPI “covers items like food that does not come into play for stormwater services and capital construction,” the school district wrote to the city.

“This dramatically inflated rate [is] now the least this fee will ever be, and is slated to increase automatically, annually, and without public input or council oversight, indefinitely.”

The city's response

The city declined to speak with the RGJ for this story, citing ongoing reviews of community feedback.

In an email to the RGJ, the city stated, "At this time, our Utility Services team is reviewing all the feedback and questions submitted by the public after receiving the Business Impact Statement. Once they've had an opportunity to review the responses, which will influence the proposed ordinance for the Reno City Council to consider, we will update the public and media on the next steps and timing."

Amy Alonzo covers the outdoors, recreation and environment for Nevada and Lake Tahoe. Reach her at aalonzo@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Proposed Reno stormwater fee has homeowners, schools, airport authority bristling