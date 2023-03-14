Texas A&M Corpus Christi announced Tuesday that interim athletic director Adrian Rodriguez has been named the Islanders' new Vice President for Student Engagement and Success and Intercollegiate Athletics.

Rodriguez, who has served in the role since November after Jon Palumbo stepped down, brings six years of NCAA/NJCAA coaching experience and two decades of higher education leadership to the position.

“As a former coach and member of the A&M System, Adrian understands the value athletics and tradition can bring to student engagement and the need to ensure these two divisions work collaboratively on behalf of the Island University,” Dr. Kelly M. Miller, President & CEO at A&M-Corpus Christi stated in a news release. “Further, during his brief time as Interim Athletic Director, he has been able to leverage resources across campus to improve joint initiatives for SEAS and Athletics, creating greater synergy between the two divisions.”

The announcement of Rodriguez came on the same day the Islanders men's basketball team was playing in the NCAA Tournament against Southeast Missouri in Dayton, Ohio.

"There's no greater stage for a basketball community and basketball school than to be here at the NCAA Tournament," Rodriguez said. "Our student athletes have been working hard, our coaches, all the way to having the great support from president (Kelly) Miller and a great community behind us."

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Adrian Rodriguez named Athletic Director of Texas A&M Corpus Christi