Good morning, Taunton! Today is Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Unless you're Julius Caesar, you've got nothing to worry about for the Ides of March, so let's take a look at today's top stories:

Missed Pi Day? How about a pizza pie at these Taunton area restaurants?

Pi Day was celebrated on March 14, in honor of the mathematical concept of Pi, because the date lines up with the first few digits of the number: 3/14, 3.14.

But, if you missed it, no worries.

You can still check out the list we put together of some specialty pies from Taunton area pizza places. There's plenty to enjoy, whether or not it's Pi Day!

