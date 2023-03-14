Open in App
Wheeling, WV
See more from this location?
WTRF- 7News

Business license fees waived to ease the pains of construction

By D.K. Wright,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9uxC_0lIwuWp000

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – Downtown Wheeling is undeniably a construction zone.

It’s not only the streetscape project, which alone will take two years to complete.

Wheeling Vice Mayor Chad Thalman said there are at least 20 separate projects taking place at the same time. It represents a huge investment in the city’s future, but also a major disruption for area businesses.

That’s why Wheeling City Council voted to waive the business license fee for the next two years for any business in downtown Wheeling.

Thalman said a typical business pays about $1500 a year in for its business license fee.

He recognizes that all the construction creates growing pains while it’s going on. While he believes it will be good for the businesses in the long run, he says there’s no doubt it’s causing disruption and suffering right now.

He says council will continue to search for ways to ease problems while it’s under way.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wheeling, WV newsLocal Wheeling, WV
Transformation continues at new Helping Heroes offices in downtown Wheeling
Wheeling, WV3 days ago
Rise Against Hunger 2023 packages 30,000 meals in 3 hours
Wheeling, WV21 hours ago
Gov. Justice signs PEIA bill, Wheeling Hospital will continue with insurer
Wheeling, WV1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Plans for medical waste treatment plant dropped
Follansbee, WV3 days ago
A local business in Wintersville is supporting the police in more ways than one
Wintersville, OH2 days ago
Wheeling Island donates thousands to YSS through ‘GameChanger’ funds
Wheeling, WV3 days ago
Ready to reel in rainbow trout? Ohio DNR stocks St. Clairsville and Barnesville reservoirs
Barnesville, OH1 day ago
Buckeye Local School District receives half a million dollars for security
Dillonvale, OH2 days ago
River City to host St. Patty’s Day party
Wheeling, WV1 day ago
Gathering of the Clans gives it a lash at Oglebay
Wheeling, WV18 hours ago
As freeze shelter closes for season, tents & blankets are distributed to the homeless
Wheeling, WV2 days ago
Ohio sues Norfolk Southern over train derailment
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
7th Annual Shortline Ramp Fest to be held April 15th
Reader, WV2 days ago
Shadyside officials give update on status of a new K-12 facility
Shadyside, OH2 days ago
Ohio Valley food truck wants to create farm to table line
Cameron, WV4 days ago
3 local US Postal Service workers charged with theft
Murrysville, PA2 days ago
WVU Board of Governors gets legislative debrief
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Ohio State Route 7 rock slide danger averted with new ODOT project
Mingo Junction, OH4 days ago
Vehicle strikes pole in Warwood section of Wheeling
Wheeling, WV2 days ago
McMechen church celebrates groundbreaking after original building burned down
Mcmechen, WV20 hours ago
West Virginia University’s ‘official’ pepperoni roll is made in Weirton
Weirton, WV3 days ago
Bellaire Police Chief Dick Flanagan will retire in April
Bellaire, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy