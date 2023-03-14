Teddi Mellencamp Believes Former Pal Lisa Vanderpump Orchestrated Raquel Leviss-Tom Sandoval Affair To Boost Ratings

mega;bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp isn't buying the whole Scandoval!

After it was revealed that Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with his Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss , people went nuts over the drama. However, Mellencamp believes her former friend Lisa Vanderpump had something to do with the situation .

“She probably paid Raquel to do this,” Mellencamp, 41, claimed on Melissa Gorga 's "On Display" podcast, which was recorded before Vanderpump, who has been a main cast member on Vanderpump Rules , which is about her two restaurants, went on Watch What Happens Live to discuss the scandal .

Mellencamp claimed the only reason Andy Cohen invited the businesswoman on his talk show was because "nobody's cared until now."

She also believed Vanderpump would take Sandoval's side in the whole mess.

“She’s gonna say the same points that I’ve been saying, like, ‘Listen, [Sandoval and Madix] weren’t in a good place for a long time. His needs weren’t met. [Sandoval and Leviss] fell in love. They couldn’t help themselves ,'” Mellencamp told Gorga, 43, and guest Tamra Judge .

“I think she wants the best for herself, as I would as well. You guys wouldn’t? You’d want your shows to tank?” she continued.

Judge said that VP is the center of attention — "which is exactly what [Vanderpump] wants," Mellencamp claimed.

While chatting with Cohen, Vanderpump did hit back at Sandoval, 40, and Leviss, saying, "I don't think these apologies are worth the social media or page they are written on."

As OK! previously reported, Madix discovered her man was unfaithful to her when looking at his phone.

Since then, Leviss and Sandoval have both released statements about the ordeal .

"I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through the process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly," the singer said in a statement on Wednesday, March 8. "I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."

For her part, Leviss wrote , "I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone. I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."

To Mellencamp's point, Vanderpump Rules will be filled with lots of juicy storylines .

“Everything about this is 100 percent real,” a source told OK! . “Nothing has been manufactured. It just so happens the cast is filming pick-ups for final episodes of season 10 when all this unfolded. It’s a made for TV scandal but one that is very raw and real.”