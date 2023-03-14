Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
FadeawayWorld.net

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Could Go To 4 Teams If He Requests A Trade From The Lakers

By Lee Tran,

4 days ago

There are four main destinations for LeBron James if he leaves the Lakers.

Superstar LeBron James is still one of the best players in the world, and there's no doubt that he has been playing at a high level for the Los Angeles Lakers . However, if the Lakers miss out in the playoffs, it is possible that he will end up requesting a trade from the franchise.

A recent report from Jack Simone of Heavy relayed the words of a Western Conference Executive, who listed four destinations for LeBron James if he were to ask to leave the Lakers. The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat are viewed as the more likely destinations in this report, but the executive also mentioned the New York Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks as dark horse options.

“It is hard to imagine him going anywhere except Cleveland if the Cavs could make that happen without giving up too many assets,” a Western Conference executive told Sean Deveney. “Miami would have to be in the mix, too, and maybe a dark horse – the Knicks and Mavericks. He has always wanted to play with those teams, with those players. He has an interest in Luka [Doncic] for sure.”

This is definitely an interesting update. The Los Angeles Lakers have done well after the trade deadline, so as of right now, it seems unlikely that LeBron James will request a trade. However, it is clear that he is also weighing his options, and we will see how this situation develops.

LeBron James has averaged 29.5 PPG, 8.4 RPG, and 6.9 APG for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. The team will need to stay afloat without him while he recovers from his foot injury, and hopefully, he comes back sooner rather than later. He shouldn't come back too soon, though, as the goal is to have him healthy for the postseason. There has been a recent positive update on him , so it seems as though things are on the right track.

LeBron James Likes This Version Of The Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers definitely look like a better team after the trade deadline, and there's no doubt that they did well by adding more offensive talent and getting younger, more athletic players to put around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. LeBron James has already praised the Lakers after their recent three-game winning streak , claiming that he loves the team.

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers have the talent to get to the playoffs, and their job is also easier due to the favorable schedule. Hopefully, we see them get to the postseason, and the coming weeks will be a test of what the team is made of.

