Four-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton to attend Colorado's spring game

Colorado's spring game on April 22 has become quite the spectacle, with seemingly every top recruit from across the country planning to attend.

The game itself as recently announced will be televised on ESPN , marking the lone college spring game to be televised on ESPN's main channel. The only other program that will not have their game streamed or on a conference's network is the two-time defending champs, Georgia Bulldogs who is being featured on ESPN 2.

Deion Sanders has made Colorado's spring game a must-watch event for fans of the sport, as the game itself has amassed the attendance of the last seven games combined while serving as a great opportunity to get marquee recruits on campus for a visit. Among the notable names visiting for the spring game is four-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton .

The DC native and St. John's product ranks as the No. 41 player in the country, No. 1 interior offensive lineman, and is the No. 2 player in DC.

He holds offers from notable programs such as Alabama, Clemson, Auburn, and Georgia among others.

His upcoming visits are to the three Florida powers, with Colorado standing out as the lone program out West.

Here is what 247Sports' recruiting analyst Brian Dohn thinks Seaton brings to the table:

Has frame to play either guard or tackle at college level. Plays left tackle in high school and has legitimate size and length. Saw play on multiple occasions during 2022 season and performed well against strong competition. High level athleticism combined with a nasty streak. Is physical and active with hands. Has forceful initial punch. Quick feet allows for impressive lateral movement. Has ability to sink hips and explode into defender. Brings ferocious attitude to line of scrimmage. Once engaged, drives his legs to push defender back. Is difficult to disengage from for high school players. Athleticism shines when asked to pull. Uses proper footwork and gets into gap quickly. Excellent body control and can target linebackers in space. Uses lower body strength well, including to correct within rep. Scrapes and gets to second level. Has athleticism to get out and lead on screens. Has nice kick step in pas pro. Strong with initial punch and accurate with hand placement. Is patient in base and rarely reaches. Moves well laterally to handle speed off edge. Shows ability to mirror. Sometimes will block beyond the whistle. Has to continue to remain focused and keep emotions in check during game. Should continue to refine technique. Adding upper body strength is important. Can play early at Top 20 program. Can be an early round NFL draft pick.

Adding Seaton would be a very underrated get for the Buffs moving forward, as the offensive line is the most suspect position group on the roster right now.

Calling all Buffs fans! Colorado on Athlon is your new home for all things Colorado Buffaloes athletics, recruiting and much more. Following along on social media via @BuffsonAthlon on Twitter and find us on Facebook at Colorado on Athlon !