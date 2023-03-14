Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Colts Plan To Cut Matt Ryan, per Report

By Mitchell Forde,

4 days ago

Matt Ryan's tenure as an Indianapolis Colt — and perhaps as a starting quarterback in the NFL — appears like it has come to a close.

According to Zach Klein of WSB in Atlanta, the Colts are planning to release Ryan. Ryan spent one season with the Colts after playing his first 14 years with the Atlanta Falcons.

The news doesn't come as a surprise. Ryan struggled during his lone season in Indianapolis, throwing 13 interceptions compared to 14 touchdowns. He was twice benched during the 4-12-1 season, once for Sam Ehlinger and once in favor of Nick Foles.

Ryan, who will be 38 at the start of next season, is due to make more than $29 million in 2023 and count more than $35 million against the salary cap. He carries a dead cap hit of $18 million, meaning the Colts will save more than $17 million relative to the cap by releasing him.

The Colts are widely expected to select a quarterback with their No. 4 overall pick in next month's NFL Draft.

As for Ryan, he said earlier this offseason that he would like to continue playing. We'll see what the market looks like for him and whether or not that impacts his decision.

