Ravenna, OH
Minority health event to focus on kidney disease

By Record-Courier,

4 days ago
A program about kidney disease in the African American population will be presented March 25, as part of a series of events focused on minority health disparities in Portage County in conjunction with Minority Health Month.

The event is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Skeels-Mathews Community Center, 4378 Skeels St. in Ravenna. It will include food, educational activities and giveaways.

It's sponsored by the Ohio Commission on Minority Health, Portage County NAACP, the Community Action Council of Portage County, Northeast Ohio Medical University and other organizations.

The featured speaker, Carmen Blakely, is an associate professor at Kent State University in the College of Education, Health and Human Services. She teaches the science of human nutrition and dietary food modification and nutrition for older adults. Blakely has experience as a clinical registered dietitian and nutritionist, specializing in adult/adolescent and childhood weight management, neurology and nutrition, as well as nephrology and nutrition, and has lectured widely on health disparities.

A graduate of Kent State, Michigan State University and the A.T. Still University, Blakely holds two master's degrees and a doctorate.

