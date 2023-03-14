Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
KXAN

UT Austin hosts roundtable to discuss semiconductor industry during SXSW

By Erica Pauda,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fFZ3h_0lIwp7Bx00

AUSTIN (KXAN)– As part of South by Southwest, the University of Texas Austin hosted a roundtable Monday to discuss maximizing growth of the semiconductor industry.

Congressmen Michael McCaul and Lloyd Doggett, along with other leaders, were part of the discussion.

The Austin Metro has recently seen a boom in computer chip makers, such as Samsung , investing to build manufacturing.

Leaders said they want to make sure the U.S. is ready to fill the void in supply chain issues exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of those ways is to make learning opportunities more available to students.

UT Austin President Jay Hartzell said the university was working to find new, innovative ways to get students in Kindergarten through 12th grade excited about the industry.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Austin, TX newsLocal Austin, TX
Saving San Jose Cemetery I: Why the community is shouldering responsibility
Austin, TX5 hours ago
WEEKEND READ: South By Southwest highlights
Austin, TX1 day ago
Austinites get ‘Rickrolled’ during drone light show in downtown Austin
Austin, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Austin to unveil updated Project Connect light rail scope options next week
Austin, TX2 days ago
27K realtors in Austin part of a competitive real estate market
Austin, TX2 days ago
Nonprofit hosts event to expose health disparities affecting Black people
Austin, TX20 hours ago
Incoming weather: SXSW and Rodeo Austin prepare
Austin, TX2 days ago
Austin Energy base rates rise
Austin, TX3 days ago
Austin housing market ‘trending in the right direction,’ board of realtors says
Austin, TX2 days ago
PHOTOS: Severe storms light up the skies above Central Texas
Austin, TX1 day ago
Buy a piece of Austin history at Nau’s estate sale
Austin, TX2 days ago
Austin eyeing full-time biologist to oversee city’s bat population
Austin, TX3 days ago
Narcan vending machine installed near downtown Austin
Austin, TX2 days ago
Kroll report finds APD Training Academy fails to establish police-community collaboration
Austin, TX2 days ago
‘They’re essential’: Austin nonprofit hands out 60 computers to refugees
Austin, TX1 day ago
April showers? Here’s the outlook for Central Texas
Austin, TX2 days ago
‘Drag Race’ royalty asks lawmakers to treat LGBTQ Texans with compassion
Austin, TX2 days ago
Austin doctor raising awareness for multiple sclerosis on 150-mile bike ride
Austin, TX2 days ago
SXSW musicians call out the festival for unfair pay, dub it ‘a bad deal for a decade’
Austin, TX2 days ago
The legality of shooting dogs in Texas
Austin, TX1 day ago
Leander starts rainwater harvesting program in an effort to conserve water
Leander, TX3 days ago
Freezes in Austin: When do we typically see the last of the year, and what’s the latest on record?
Austin, TX3 days ago
2,000+ acre industrial park raising concerns from neighbors
San Marcos, TX3 days ago
UT staff member assaulted, robbed on campus
Austin, TX3 days ago
Top Notch Hamburgers location to open in Hutto next week
Hutto, TX1 day ago
Construction on Samsung semiconductor plant in Taylor still on time, sources say
Taylor, TX2 days ago
TABC tries to prevent underage drinking during spring break
Austin, TX2 days ago
US Marshals arrest Round Rock pawn shop robbery suspect
Round Rock, TX2 days ago
Billboard to refund ticketholders for rained-out SXSW concert
Austin, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy