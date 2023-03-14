Open in App
Blackhawks Sign Former 3rd-Round Pick Wyatt Kaiser

By Jonnie Nonnie,

4 days ago

The Minnesota-Duluth defenseman joins the Blackhawks organization following his best collegiate season.

Another day, another prospect signed for the Chicago Blackhawks. After inking forward Ryder Rolston on Monday, the Blackhawks signed defenseman Wyatt Kaiser to an entry-level deal on Tuesday. Kaiser's contract is a three-year pact that carries a $916,666.67 salary cap hit and runs through the 2024-25 season.

The Blackhawks selected Kaiser 81st overall in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft. He played his college hockey at Minnesota-Duluth, where he posted 52 points (seven goals, 45 assists) in 97 games. The Minnesota native also played for Team USA in the 2022 World Juniors, where he logged three points ( two goals , one assist) in five games.

Kaiser officially joins the Blackhawks organization following his best collegiate campaign. During the 2022-23 season, the 20-year-old recorded 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 35 games for the Bulldogs.

Kaiser helped lead Minnesota-Duluth to the NCHC quarterfinals this past season. The Bulldogs did not qualify for the NCAA tournament, so the left-handed defenseman will begin the next chapter of his hockey journey at the professional level.

According to PuckPedia , the first year of Wyatt Kaiser's entry-level contract will be burned this season regardless of how many games he plays.

