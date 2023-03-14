Wednesday, March 15: Road Closures in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Wednesday, March 15. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas.

Hillcrest Ave. from East 2nd St. to East 3rd St. 7 AM — 3 PM

Pineview Terr. from East Front St. to East 3rd St. 7 AM — 3 PM

Leland Ave. from East Front St. to East 3rd St. 7 AM — 3 PM

Berkeley Terr. from East Front St. to East 2nd St. 7 AM — 3 PM

Reeve Terr. from East Front St. to East 2nd St. 7 AM — 3 PM

Andover Ave. from East Front St. to Milton Pl. 7 AM — 3 PM

St. Marks Pl. from Leland Ave. to Netherwood Ave. 7 AM — 3 PM

Waynewood Pk. / West Front St. 7 AM — 3 PM

Clinton Ave. from West Front St. to Myrtle Ave. 7 AM — 3 PM

331 East 3rd St. 7 AM — 3 PM

1855 Watchung Ave. 11 AM — 5 PM

112 East Front St. 7 AM — 3 PM

Note: Locations are subject to change.







