Open in App
Plainfield, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Wednesday, March 15: Road Closures in Plainfield

By Jennifer Popper,

4 days ago

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Wednesday, March 15. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas.

Hillcrest Ave. from East 2nd St. to East 3rd St. 7 AM — 3 PM
Pineview Terr. from East Front St. to East 3rd St. 7 AM — 3 PM
Leland Ave. from East Front St. to East 3rd St. 7 AM — 3 PM
Berkeley Terr. from East Front St. to East 2nd St. 7 AM — 3 PM
Reeve Terr. from East Front St. to East 2nd St. 7 AM — 3 PM
Andover Ave. from East Front St. to Milton Pl. 7 AM — 3 PM
St. Marks Pl. from Leland Ave. to Netherwood Ave. 7 AM — 3 PM
Waynewood Pk. / West Front St. 7 AM — 3 PM
Clinton Ave. from West Front St. to Myrtle Ave. 7 AM — 3 PM
331 East 3rd St. 7 AM — 3 PM
1855 Watchung Ave. 11 AM — 5 PM
112 East Front St. 7 AM — 3 PM

Note: Locations are subject to change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=254wcs_0lIwmkNG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hVDj3_0lIwmkNG00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New Galena Road in New Britain Township Will Be Closed on Weekdays Through April
New Britain, PA1 day ago
Neglia Engineering Provides Update at Hasbrouck Heights Council March Meeting
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ21 hours ago
What Roads Are Open and Closed This Week Around Doylestown?
Doylestown, PA2 hours ago
Wildflower Gardens Expanded on Ampere Parkway
East Orange, NJ15 hours ago
Pre-Fab Construction Will Speed Elevation of Roxbury Railroad Trestle
Roxbury Township, NJ2 days ago
Wonder Planning Delivery-Centric Physical Location in Westfield
Westfield, NJ22 hours ago
This Month in Wayne History- Hamburg Turnpike is Incorporated
Wayne, NJ1 day ago
Anticipation Builds for the Opening of Violante's Meat Market in Nutley this Spring
Nutley, NJ18 hours ago
Westfield Recap: Chimney Collapse, Millburn Deli, Remembering Lauren Harmer
Westfield, NJ1 day ago
Cranford Recap: New Downtown Restaurant, Police Seek Help, School Budget & More
Cranford, NJ1 day ago
35 MPH Speed Limit to Start on Route 18 This Friday
East Brunswick, NJ3 days ago
Grants Money to be Sought for Former Roxbury Schoohouse Rehab
Roxbury Township, NJ2 hours ago
Rahway River Watershed Association Sponsoring Green Infrastructure 101 Event
Rahway, NJ21 hours ago
Rahway PD Announces New Brunswick Ave. Closed Due to Accident
Rahway, NJ3 days ago
Jersey City Hit and Run Under Investigation
Jersey City, NJ19 hours ago
Essex County Dedicates Upgraded Eagles Field in Cedar Grove in Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Cedar Grove, NJ2 days ago
Newark Man, 52, Fatally Stabbed in City’s West Ward
Newark, NJ3 hours ago
Hasbrouck Heights Land Use Board Denies Jefferson Ave Application
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ2 days ago
Doylestown Teenager Dies in Overnight Boating Accident in the Poconos
Doylestown, PA16 hours ago
Kenilworth Recap: Massimo's, Gun Arrest, Summer Carnival Announcement & More
Kenilworth, NJ6 hours ago
ROUTE 208 CRASH: Overdosed Driver, Passenger Revived With Narcan After SUV Rams Overpass Wall
Wyckoff, NJ1 day ago
Ridgewood Parks & Rec Offering Babysitting Class
Ridgewood, NJ1 day ago
Water Utility Worker Rescued Shooting Victim and Drove Him to Hospital
New Brunswick, NJ1 day ago
New Brunswick is Going to the Dogs, Beginning in May
New Brunswick, NJ2 days ago
Authorities investigating Jersey City hit-and-run where man on electric scooter injured
Jersey City, NJ22 hours ago
Unused Snow Days to Extend Spotswood School District's Spring Break and Memorial Day Weekend
Spotswood, NJ1 day ago
Hanover Park Wrestlers Highlight All-NJAC Liberty Division Team
East Hanover, NJ4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy