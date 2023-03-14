Open in App
Norman, OK
OU 2024 targets thrive at Under Armour Dallas camp, trending toward the Sooners

By Bryant Crews,

4 days ago
Oklahoma’s top QB target and one of their top wide receiver targets in the 2024 Recruiting Class put on a show at the Under Armour Next All-America Dallas camp this past weekend.

Michael Hawkins, a consensus four-star QB prospect, took home the Accuracy Challenge award, while fellow four-star North Texas prospect Bryant Wesco took home wide receiver MVP honors.

Wesco dominated defensive backs with crisp routes, his size, and his ability to bring down any and everything that came his way. For both prospects, Oklahoma and TCU seem to be the top two schools in their recruitment.

Oklahoma and TCU will be on standby come April 8th as Hawkins plans to announce his commitment. Following his performance at UA Dallas Next, Hawkins received another crystal ball prediction in Oklahoma’s favor from Texas Insider Mike Roach on Monday.

Hawkins has 247Sports, On3, and Rivals, all projecting him to land with Oklahoma. Barring a surprise commitment between now and April 8th, Hawkins, if he chooses Oklahoma, will likely be their first commit for 2024.

On the other hand, Wesco seems like a recruitment that still has a little more time before it’s decided.

Like Hawkins, Wesco also received a projection in favor of Oklahoma following his performance in Dallas. Mike Roach also believes Oklahoma will land Wesco, giving the Sooners a four-star wide receiver to combine with potential four-star commit in Hawkins.

Roach joins OUInsider’s Brandon Drumm and Parker Thune in his projection of Wesco to Oklahoma.

With these new developments, Oklahoma could be on the cusp of announcing its presence on the recruiting trail for the class of 2024 in a big way. As recruitment of the 2023 class taught us, Oklahoma will run the whole race to the end. They will also strike while the iron is hot, like in the summer of 2022 when they reeled in 10 commits in 21 days.

