Police responded to Timberline High School in Lacey on Tuesday morning after someone reported seeing a gun in the school’s parking lot.

As a precaution, the school was immediately placed on lockdown as law enforcement searched for a potential suspect vehicle.

School resource officers’ investigation later determined that no gun was seen on campus, according to the Lacey Police Department .

The lockdown was lifted once police determined there was no threat to students or staff at the school.