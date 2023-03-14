Open in App
Green Bay, WI
New York Post

Aaron Rodgers joining ‘Pat McAfee Show’ Wednesday as Jets decision looms

By Justin Tasch,

4 days ago

Aaron Rodgers may finally be ready to reveal the next step of his NFL career — on Wednesday.

Pat McAfee announced Tuesday that Rodgers will be returning to “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET amid rampant speculation that the longtime Packers quarterback is on the brink of joining the Jets.

The Packers were hoping to get clarity on Rodgers’ status by the start of NFL free agency.

While free agency officially begins Wednesday, the negotiating period began Monday, with teams able to reach agreements with players.

Rodgers, 39, met with Jets brass last week in Malibu.

He told Brandon Marshall over the weekend that “it won’t be long” before he decides whether to remain with the Packers, play elsewhere or retire.

Be a friend, tell a friend.

You are cordially invited.

— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 14, 2023

Rodgers previously went on a four-day “darkness retreat” to help bring him clarity on his future.

Aaron Rodgers will be appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday.
The Pat McAfee Show

On Tuesday, the Jets struck a deal with free-agent wide receiver Allen Lazard , giving the former Packer and Rodgers target $44 million over four years.

ESPN reported that Rodgers has a “wish list” of players he’d like the Jets to acquire, which included Lazard.

Odell Beckham Jr. is also on that reported list, along with Rodgers’ Packers pals Randall Cobb and Marcedes Lewis.

Aaron Rodgers has played 18 seasons with the Packers.
USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Rodgers
Getty Images

Packers president Mark Murphy indicated during an interview with WLUK-TV over the weekend that the team was ready to move on from Rodgers and play former first-round pick Jordan Love at quarterback.

When asked if Rodgers could still be Green Bay’s quarterback in 2023, Murphy said, “I mean, unless, if things don’t work out the way that we would want them, yeah.”

Love, 24, has sat behind Rodgers for two seasons, much like the four-time MVP was a first-round pick who sat behind Brett Favre at the beginning of his career.

