Aaron Rodgers joining ‘Pat McAfee Show’ Wednesday as Jets decision looms

Aaron Rodgers may finally be ready to reveal the next step of his NFL career — on Wednesday.
Pat McAfee announced Tuesday that Rodgers will be returning to “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET amid rampant speculation that the longtime Packers quarterback is on the brink of joining the Jets.
The Packers were hoping to get clarity on Rodgers’ status by the start of NFL free agency.
While free agency officially begins Wednesday, the negotiating period began Monday, with teams able to reach agreements with players.
Rodgers, 39, met with Jets brass last week in Malibu.
He told Brandon Marshall over the weekend that “it won’t be long” before he decides whether to remain with the Packers, play elsewhere or retire.
