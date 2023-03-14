Open in App
Dayton, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘A great event that does great for the city every year;’ local businesses see benefits of First Four

By WHIO Staff,

4 days ago
The First Four tournament is back and even though the University of Dayton Flyers are not in it, it’s still a big money maker for the Miami Valley.

The NCAA games will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday this week and each day a team is on the court a local business, Like Milano’s, is making money.

“It probably jumps usually 20 percent,” Larry Adkisson, general manager of Milano’s said.

During the month of March the Milano’s on Brown Street, just a few minutes away from the stadium, is when they make most of their money.

>> RELATED: ‘It’s been a success here;’ First Four one of the city’s biggest moneymakers every year

“This is easily our busiest time. March in general is our restaurant’s busiest time,” Adkisson said.

He said the entire place will be packed this week with people watching the games.

“We will easily be at capacity before every game and then usually right after,” he said.

Even businesses that don’t show the First Four see their revenue go up, like Duck Donuts.

>> PHOTOS: UD Arena hosting First Four

“Yeah, it is a bit busy. We opened at 6:30 and it’ll be around 7 when it starts kicking off,” Andrew Lewis, general manger of Duck Donuts said.

Just about anywhere you go in the area the basketball games are bringing in new customers and more money.

“It’s a great event that does great for the city every year. And I hope it’s here for many years to come,” Adkisson said.

The First Four will begin Tuesday in court, these players are getting ready for the rest of the games this week.


