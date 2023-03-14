It may not fit in a plastic egg , but we guarantee kids (and grown-ups) will still be psyched to find this Easter rocky road in their baskets or on the dessert table. You’ll be even more excited to find out that it only requires six ingredients and ten minutes of hands-on prep to come together—your fridge will handle the rest.

For the uninitiated, rocky road is a no-bake chocolate confection studded with marshmallows and nuts. Milk chocolate is most traditional, but we substituted white chocolate and a few festive, sweet-and-salty mix-ins for a spring -themed spin on the classic. Feel free to use rainbow mini marshmallows if your local supermarket has them, or to trade peanuts for pistachios or walnuts if you’d prefer—just don’t skip the M&Ms and pastel sprinkles on top.

213 calories

14g fat

18g carbs

5g protein

7g sugars

12 ounces white baking chocolate, chopped

¾ cup mini marshmallows

½ cup roasted cocktail peanuts, salted or unsalted

½ cup mini pretzels, broken into pieces

⅔ cup pastel-colored M&Ms, plus more for garnish

Pastel sprinkles, for garnish (optional)

1. Line all sides of a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper or nonstick foil, leaving overhang on the long sides.

2. Place the chocolate in a large, microwave-safe bowl. Microwave the chocolate in 30-second intervals until melted, about 1 minute. (If you don’t have a microwave, melt the chocolate on the stove using a double boiler.)

3. Using a rubber spatula, stir the white chocolate until completely smooth. Fold in the marshmallows, peanuts and pretzels until evenly coated, then fold in the M&Ms.

4. Pour the mixture into the prepared pan and gently spread until it’s even and reaches all four corners. Top with more M&Ms and sprinkles if desired. Transfer to the refrigerator to chill for 90 minutes, or until completely firm.

5. Remove the rocky road from the refrigerator and let stand at room temperature for about 5 minutes. Pull the parchment or foil on the long ends of the loaf pan to gently remove the rocky road, then peel it off. Cut into 10 large pieces or 18 small pieces and serve.