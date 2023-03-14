Fitzy and Wippa: Sarah McGilvray breaks her silence on being replaced by Kate Ritchie

Radio presenter Sarah McGilvray has broken her silence after she was replaced by Kate Ritchie on Nova FM 's Fitzy and Wippa.

Sarah's brutal exit from the Sydney breakfast show was finally acknowledged on Monday , four weeks after she vanished from the airwaves.

She spent 12 years working for the Nova 96.9 flagship, eight of those in front of the microphone, before being pushed out to make way for Kate, who was drafted in from the network's national drive show .

Sarah thanked her fans and friends for their support over the past few days, in a post shared to Instagram on Tuesday.

'This is a thank you to all the incredible people who sent me messages or called me over the last few days. To everyone who made a comment in support of me or even just thought of me. I have been blown away. Truly,' she wrote.

'From the bottom of my heart I have never felt so supported and while I don't know what's next, any sadness or fear has now been replaced with excitement for a new adventure.'

'You may not believe it but your acts of kindness changed my life. That's the absolute truth. So thank you. I send all my love back.'

It comes after Ryan 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald and Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli paid tribute to their long-time colleague on Monday - their first day on air with Kate as a presenter.

While they were no doubt being sincere in wishing their mate well, one remark came across as painfully awkward in light of the circumstances of Sarah's exit.

Wippa urged Sarah to 'stay in the radio game', which felt like a hollow gesture given the fact she was pushed out of her job by Nova management.

'Guys, we wanted to have a chat here because with the announcement on Friday that we made about the show, the excitement of Kate Ritchie joining, it's clear that Sarah, who has worked with us for the past ten years, has left the show,' he began.

'So we wanted to say a couple of words just to acknowledge that and also thank Sez. She has been a huge part of the show for the past ten years, and as a colleague and a friend even more, we want to say that we love her to pieces and she's given everything to this show.

'We hope she stays in the radio game.'

Fitzy went on to say Sarah had started as a producer before stepping in front of the microphone and helping create some 'amazing moments' on the show.

He recounted his 'favourite Sar moment' when the Fitzy and Wippa team was in LA on a work trip and they saw Leonardo DiCaprio having a cigarette 'round the back of their hotel' and McGilvray tried - and failed - to get a photo with him.

'We talk about it to this day. Those memories will stick with me forever, Sarah. I love you to death,' he added.

Wippa concluded: 'So we say thank you, Sez. We know you're great at the radio game. We hope you stick with it, and we wish you all the best.'

Nova confirmed in a statement last Friday that Kate would be joining Fitzy and Wippa on their Sydney breakfast show from March 13.