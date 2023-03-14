14 murals around Seattle, WA

The Emerald City is home to a number of meaningful murals and street art pieces . Today, we’re sharing where to find pieces that really paint a picture of our city. From Here to There , 3450 Fourth Ave S. | By Katy Ann Gilmore This trippy piece is one of 50 murals scattered throughout what’s called the SODO Track . The two-mile stretch of painted walls includes works from over 60 artists from 20 countries — this particular work is intended to inspire you to look beyond what you’d normally see.
Sunlight Over First Hill , I-5 overpass between James and Cherry Streets | By Nathan Watkins Spanning 68 pillars on First Hill, this piece was painted by more than 100 Urban Artworks volunteers. The design was chosen through a 2017 competition.
Seattle Storm Mural , Queen Anne Avenue and Mercer | By Zahyr and Mari Shibuya Even though neither Sue Bird nor Breanna Stewart are on our team anymore, these queens will always deserve a mural near our home court.
Queen Anne Wall , 600 First Avenue N. | By John Osgood and Zach Bohnenkamp This design definitely makes us feel like we just re-entered the 70s. But you also might notice the inclusions of the Willow Goldfinch (Washington’s state bird), salmon, and a jellyfish.Mt. Rainier also appears on the far right end of the mural (not pictured).
Careless Whisper , 2112 First Ave. | By D*Face Punk meets classic comic book art design in this massive Belltown work by the British street artist.
Terrestrial Memory , 2233 Sixth Ave. S. | By David Rice and Ola Volo The artist duo mixes their individual talents for a piece blending multicultural folk figures with real-world counterparts.
The Whale Wins , 3506 Stone Way N. | By Kyler Martz James Beard Award-winning chef Renee Erickson’s restaurant of the same name sits just on the other side of this nautical work.
Martin Luther King, Jr. , 2726 E. Cherry St. | By James Crespinel The mural’s original artist flew back to Seattle last year to re-touch the portrait after it was defaced in February 2022.
Tetris , 8th Avenue and Pine Street| By Will Schlough, via Urban Artworks If you’re a pessimist, you might see that someone’s painted over the bottom layer of this popular downtown piece. But if you’re a “glass half-full” kind of person, you may decide that someone’s just completed the bottom layer.
Room for Change , Pike Street Hill Climb | By Carolina Silva, via Urban Artworks Even in the dead of winter, this cheery composition brightens each day — which is definitely appreciated when attempting to climb the steep hill between the Waterfront and Pike Place Market.
Henry Sasquatch , 3457 15th Ave W.| By Henry If you’ve spent any considerable amount of time in Seattle, you’ll recognize Henry’s famous Sasquatches. The artist’s mural work decorates countless buildings across town, but this old gas station has one of the largest concentration of his cartoon-y pieces.
Untitled , 4300 University Way | By Stevie Shao Stevie is another one of Seattle’s most easily recognizable muralists, with her bright-coloring and folkloric themes. You can find her other works tucked away in Belltown alleys or streaking across entire building faces — like this spot in the U District.
Abbey Road , 201 NE 45th Street | By David Heck It only makes sense that a record store would honor one of rock n’ roll history’s most iconic albums.
Seattle Doesn’t Settle , 620 Stewart Street | Artist unlisted Hidden in the alleyway next to Hotel Max, this piece regularly uplifts a number of downtown’s dumpsters.
Comments / 0