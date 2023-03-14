Chrissy Teigen Shines Bright in Yellow Robe Dress to Accept Planned Parenthood Award

The model was positively glowing as she stepped out in support of the reproductive health organization.

Chrissy Teigen is shining brighter than the sun!

The model stepped out for Planned Parenthood of Greater New York's Spring Benefit Gala, which was held at The Glasshouse in New York City March 13.

For the occasion, she posed on the red carpet in a bold, canary yellow wrap gown. The dress, which was reminiscent of a robe, featured a folded collar wrapped around her shoulders to create a wide neckline, ending just in the center of her bust. It was tied tightly underneath, creating a deep slit throughout the length of the skirt, showing off a hint of skin where her bent knee poked out, and the cinching on her arms created a puffy sleeve moment.

She accessorized the 'fit with a pair of dangled earrings with dark gemstones and strappy black pumps.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 13: Chrissy Teigen attends Planned Parenthood's New York Spring Benefit Gala at The Glasshouse on March 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Teigen also shared a few of the photos on Instagram earlier today, March 14, alongside a heartfelt caption dedicated to the reproductive health organization.

"honored to be given the catalyst for change award last night from @plannedparenthood. we will continue to fight for you just as hard as you fight for us and our bodies," she wrote, going on to congratulate "one of the world’s greatest women" Padma Lakshmi for receiving the Champion of Change Award.

"Dream human, dream mom, dream woman," she concluded.

The annual event raises funds for the reproductive health organization, with this year marking the first in-person event since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Teigen and Lakshmi both have personal connections with the many services provided by the health centers, the most controversial being, of course, abortion.

Teigen spoke about the pregnancy loss of her son, Jack , in late October of 2020, when she had a life-saving abortion after suffering a partial placenta abruption.

“I am one of the millions of people in this country who has had an abortion,” Teigen announced as she accepted one of the honors of the night, as reported by Yahoo . “My doctor and I had to make that painful decision to end my pregnancy so I could stay alive for my family . Today I am able to parent our three beautiful children because an abortion quite literally saved my life."

Lakshmi, on the other hand, spoke about her mother's life-saving abortion after a car wreck damaged her heart. "My mother had broken bones, had a cardiac contusion," she told PEOPLE at the event. "Her heart would not have sustained that pregnancy."

Many on Instagram spoke out, thanking the two for their vulnerable transparency and willingness to speak up.

"Thank you for standing up for women everywhere ❤️," one comment read.

"How wonderful Chrissy. The recent changes to Roe vs. Wade in the US are maddening. Everyone has a right to make their own choices about having families or not and groups like planned Parenthood have been in the trenches making sure people have free access to good information, services and support. Congratulations Chrissy," another follower wrote.