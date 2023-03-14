Middleburg house fires at center of hate message, owned by same person

“There was black smoke coming out of the house. Then the roof exploded at the top,” Lyndsey Lloyd-Perry said. “To do a random, rural house…what’s really the motive there? Especially Middleburg?”
According to the property appraiser’s website, the location on Conifer Circle was purchased as an empty lot in May 2022 for $42,000. The other spot was also purchased as an empty lot in June last year for $68,000.
The owner put houses up on both lots and listed them for sale for $535,000 and $450,000 respectively. As of Tuesday, both listings were removed. Neighbors said the homes had sat empty for months.
“Especially for something nobody is even living in? Why would you do a hate crime in an empty house,” Lloyd-Perry said.
The messages found at the scenes of both homes read, “This is our land...Latinos are not welcome.”
