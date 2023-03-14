Open in App
Middleburg, FL
Action News Jax

Middleburg house fires at center of hate message, owned by same person

By Robert Grant,

4 days ago
Two separate house fires in Middleburg are connected by hateful messages found at the scenes according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Action News Jax learned both homes, about a ten-minute drive from each other, are owned by the same person and were both up for sale.

“There was black smoke coming out of the house. Then the roof exploded at the top,” Lyndsey Lloyd-Perry said. “To do a random, rural house…what’s really the motive there? Especially Middleburg?”

According to the property appraiser’s website, the location on Conifer Circle was purchased as an empty lot in May 2022 for $42,000. The other spot was also purchased as an empty lot in June last year for $68,000.

The owner put houses up on both lots and listed them for sale for $535,000 and $450,000 respectively. As of Tuesday, both listings were removed. Neighbors said the homes had sat empty for months.

“Especially for something nobody is even living in? Why would you do a hate crime in an empty house,” Lloyd-Perry said.

The messages found at the scenes of both homes read, “This is our land...Latinos are not welcome.”

Related Story: ‘Pure hate over nothing:’ Apparent hate messages found at the scene of 2 Middleburg house fires

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said, “the messages left behind indicated a potential bias based motive.” As of Tuesday, it did not have any suspect information or possible motive to release.

Community Policy