Sioux City, IA
KCAU 9 News

Minor snow accumulations move through Siouxland Thursday

By Ethan Foreman,

1 day ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — (Updated 3/17/23-4:00 PM) Thursday’s system took a bit of a turn diminishing snow totals around Siouxland, why is that the case?

Temperatures on Wednesday rose a bit warmer than anticipated, into the 60s for many areas, due to the clouds coming in a bit later. With the warm air temperatures, that has caused temperatures to stay at or above freezing for most areas a little bit longer and also kept the ground warmer, keeping most of the precipitation as rain for areas in Iowa and Nebraska, until the tail end of the system. Even at the tail end, most of the snow melted as it hit contact.

Where are we sitting for snowfall through first half of March 2023?

Due to the strong winds as well, it dried up the roads a bit faster, keeping most roads in fair shape as temperatures dropped below freezing, with most of the problems staying on backroads, side streets, and sidewalks. However, the heaviest snow totals moved a bit further north into South Dakota, making visibilities and road conditions a bit slicker up that way.

Heaviest snow totals were focused to the north and west in South Dakota, where most areas up that way got 2-4″. Almost 5″ fell in Dimock with much less than that for most others. Between 3- 4″ fell in areas just to the south of Sioux Falls toward Canton, and Tea areas in South Dakota, and Larchwood, Iowa just east of the Iowa-South Dakota state line. Most other areas got around 2-3″ south and west of those areas including Bridgewater, Hurley, Vermillion, Yankton, and Springfield.

Sioux City, Kansas City to host NAIA all-star games in March

The north and west sides of Sioux City, including near the Sioux Gateway Airport, got around one inch, with most areas to the south and east of the downtown area, including most of the rest of the KCAU 9 coverage area got less than an inch, with a few isolated totals in Nebraska and Iowa getting between 1-2″.

For the latest weather updates, visit KCAU 9's Weather page by clicking here . And with winter hitting Siouxland, it pays to be prepared.

