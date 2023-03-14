Before they tip off Thursday afternoon in the NCAA Tournament, it looks like the Alabama Crimson Tide will lose an assistant coach.

Reports surfaced on Tuesday that Alabama assistant Charlie Henry will become the new head coach at Georgia Southern. The reports from ESPN said that he will assume the position once the Tide’s season is over.

Henry will stay with the Tide throughout their tournament run. Henry has been with Tide head coach Nate Oats since his days at Romulus High School in Michigan. He has also worked as the head coach of the Windy City Bulls of the G League and as an assistant coach under Fred Hoiberg at Iowa State and with the Chicago Bulls.

He then rejoin Oats in 2019 when he accepted the Alabama job. Henry runs the Tide’s defense which is ranked No. 1 nationally in effective field goal percentage and third overall in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom.com.

This could be a major loss for the Tide and it will be interesting to see who Oats replaces him with. Henry is replacing Brian Burg who has an overall record of 43-45 in three seasons as Georgia Southern head coach.

Georgia Southern hasn’t played in the NCAA Tournament in 31 years and they hope Henry’s magic touch at Alabama will rub off on them next year.

{ ESPN }

The post College basketball program hires Alabama assistant coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .