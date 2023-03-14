Jolene, Boone welcome first eaglet of 2023 to Johnson City nest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The family of eagles at East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) Johnson City nest has grown.

On Tuesday, the first eaglet of the season hatched to parents Jolene and Boone. The eaglet, referred to as JC22, hatched shortly before 8 a.m., according to timestamps provided by the cameras set up by the nest.

A second egg at the nest has yet to hatch.

On Thursday, the Bluff City nest, occupied by Frances and an unnamed male, welcomed its first eaglet of the season.

The nests can be viewed live online through the ETSU College of Biological Sciences.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.