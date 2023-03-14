Kidnapping suspect medically cleared, extradited to Lauderdale Co.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. ( WHNT ) – A man charged with kidnapping has been medically cleared from the hospital after a suspected overdose attempt and transported to the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said Jason Larry Burns, 43, of Gadsden was taken into custody and to a Gadsden hospital in connection to a kidnapping investigation on Friday, March 10.

Deputies were called to a potential kidnapping at a home on Lauderdale County Road 14 and told the victim was being held in a vehicle.

During the investigation, deputies found evidence of forced entry at the home and no one was inside.

Sheriff Hamilton said they requested resources from the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the U.S. Marshals.

The sheriff said they began monitoring phone calls between Burns and his ex-girlfriend. The kidnapping victim was the woman’s mother.

Authorities say they overheard the suspect tell the woman he had her mother and would kill her unless she met him for a trade. Sheriff Hamilton said the suspect threatened the hostage and his own safety if law enforcement got involved.

Officers spotted Burns returning to his home in Gadsden and were able to recover the hostage and take Burns into custody.

Sheriff Hamilton said investigators think Burns swallowed narcotics in an over-dose attempt. Burns was taken to a hospital in Gadsden where he was later released into law enforcement custody.

Sheriff Hamilton said that Burns is charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, third-degree domestic violence – harassment, reckless endangerment, menacing, and second-degree criminal mischief. Burns is being held without bond.

