Xbox Game Pass Adds "Overwhemlingly Positive" Survival Game

Xbox Game Pass has today added a survival game that has been met with " overwhelmingly positive " feedback from players on Steam since it first launched back in 2021. In the PC space, survival games have become all the rage over the past decade. Titles like Rust , Minecraft , The Forest , Ark: Survival Evolved , and numerous others have been ever-present pillars for PC players for a prolonged period of time. And while it's always hard to penetrate genres that are so filled with titans like this, the latest arrival on Game Pass is one that has been gaining in popularity for quite some time.

As of today, Xbox Game Pass has finally folded Valheim into its library of playable games. Initially released over two years ago, Valheim is a survival game that is set against the backdrop of a stylized Viking world. Valheim first blew up on PC, and in fact, has already been available on the PC tier of Xbox Game Pass for quite some time. Instead, its new arrival on the Xbox subscription platform is today for those on console, which means Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S users can now look to play the game for themselves.

What makes Valheim's addition to Xbox Game Pass a bit unique is that the game hasn't been fully released just yet. Currently, Valheim is still available in early access on PC and console, which means that developer Iron Gate AB is still routinely updating the project. And while Valheim should likely reach its 1.0 iteration soon enough, for the time being, it has been added to Game Pass as a "Game Preview" title.

" Valheim is a brutal exploration and survival game for 1-10 players set in a procedurally-generated world inspired by Norse mythology. Craft powerful weapons, construct longhouses, and slay mighty foes to prove yourself to Odin!" says the game's official description. "Explore a world shrouded in mystery. Discover distinct environments with unique enemies to battle, resources to gather and secrets to uncover! Be a viking, sail the open seas in search of lands unknown, and fight bloodthirsty monsters."

